NBA rumors: Warriors release Mac McClung, sign Anthony Lamb to camp deal

Report: Warriors release McClung, sign Lamb to training camp deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After winning their first pair of preseason games in Japan, The Warriors made some roster moves on Monday.

Less than 48 hours after going viral for an impressive, between-the-legs dunk before Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena, Mac McClung is being released by the Warriors, the Athletic’s Shams Charania reported, citing sources.

Goodbye, Mac. Hope you get another shot elsewhere. https://t.co/TOvtfcUFp9 — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) October 3, 2022

McClung played two games with the Los Angeles Lakers summer league team before joining the Warriors' summer league squad.

The 23-year-old guard was a standout during summer league, averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game on 45.6 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from deep.

On July 22, 2022, McClung signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Warriors. But with lots of competition for one of their final roster spots this season, he didn't make the cut.

Golden State, per Charania, is looking to bring in guard Ty Jerome on a training camp deal after he clears waivers. The 25-year-old spent one season with the Phoenix Suns before being sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Chris Paul deal in 2020.

He was a rotation player in Oklahoma City the past two seasons, averaging 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 81 combined games.

The Warriors are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal to compete for a roster spot, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Lamb has played 26 games for Houston and San Antonio over the past two NBA seasons. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 3, 2022

Charania also reported, citing sources, that Golden State signed 6-foot-6 forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal to compete for a roster spot.

Story continues

Lamb played with the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs over the past two seasons and averaged 5.1 points, 2.7 boards and 1.0 assists in 26 games with both teams.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast