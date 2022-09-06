NBA rumors: Warriors optimistic Ryan Rollins will be training camp ready

Report: Warriors hopeful Rollins will be ready for camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are holding out hope that rookie guard Ryan Rollins will be ready for training camp at the end of the month.

The 20-year-old, who signed a three-year, $4.8 million rookie deal in July, didn’t play in summer league due to a stress fracture in his right foot.

But as Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported, citing sources, there’s optimism that Rollins can hit the hardwood when Golden State opens its training camp on Sept. 24.

Golden State will know more about Rollins’ status over the next couple of weeks as he continues to rehab.

The 2022 second-round draft pick is ready to take his game to the next level with the Warriors.

During his freshman campaign at Toledo, Rollins averaged 13.7 points per game and shot 43 percent from the field. The next year, Rollins averaged 18.9 points per game and shot 47 percent from the field.

It's clear the Warriors are confident in Rollins' growth and ability. That's why they traded their No. 51 pick and $2 million in cash to the Atlanta Hawks for Rollins.

It's now time for the rook to pay the Warriors back for believing in him.

And that could come sooner than anyone thought.

