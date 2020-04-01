The NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled to take place May 19.

The 2020 NBA Draft is slated for June 25.

But those two events could be pushed back months as everything is up in the air because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Warriors are all but guaranteed to land a top-five pick, and it's possible they end up with the No. 1 overall selection.

If you want Golden State to go with center James Wiseman or guard LaMelo Ball, you won't like the latest intel from Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle:

According to multiple league sources The Chronicle contacted in the past few days, the Warriors - contrary to what mock drafts might suggest - aren't believed to be high on two of the three players being mentioned as possibilities at the No. 1 pick: former Memphis center James Wiseman and point guard LaMelo Ball, who last played for the Illawarra Hawks of Australia's National Basketball League.

As one source put it, "I think they'd only take one of those two if they were trading down in the draft and taking them for another team."

Wiseman -- who dealt with eligibility issues at Memphis -- appeared in just three games for the Tigers this season.

[RELATED: Warriors GM Myers reveals one aspect of plan for roster]

Ball -- the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball -- appeared in 13 games for the Illwarra Hawks in Australia's National Basketball League, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals.

His season was cut short in late November because of a bone bruise in his foot.

Yours truly is not going to make any predictions on what the Warriors will do because it's too early in the process. There just are too many unknowns at this point.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

NBA rumors: Warriors not high on James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area