NBA rumors: Warriors not extending, losing Draymond would upset Steph Curry

If the Warriors ended up losing Draymond Green because they didn't offer him a max extension, Steph Curry would not be a happy camper.

He and all of Dub Nation.

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II and Anthony Slater reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that Green is seeking a maximum contract extension with the Warriors, which the team does not plan on offering him.

In that story, The Athletic also reported that Curry would not be happy if the Warriors ended up losing Green because they were not willing to offer him a max extension and that he considers himself, Green and Klay Thompson a package deal.

"Perhaps a bigger concern is how the NBA Finals MVP would feel about Green not getting an extension," Thompson and Slater write. "Multiple sources said Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Green because the team didn’t want to pay him. Curry is under contract for four more years and has a desire for Green and Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay. A three-year extension would align Green’s contract with Curry’s."

"Curry sees the Big Three as a package deal. While much of the talk of the season was about the Warriors’ plan to win and develop simultaneously, it isn’t lost on the veteran core how that plan disappeared in the postseason. It was all on them again, with the help of some critical vets."

The Warriors certainly would be wise to keep the trio together as long as possible and likely plan on finding a way to do so.

Between the four championships, an abundance of personal accolades and plenty of All-Star selections, it would be a shame if Golden State's Hall of Fame trio did not end up finishing their careers together.

