NBA rumors: Warriors not expecting Klay Thompson to leave in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Don't get your hopes up, LeBron.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

James might want Klay Thompson to join the Lakers this summer, but chances are he's not getting the Warriors' star shooting guard.

According to Ethan Strauss of The Athletic, "the expectation within and outside the Warriors is that Klay isn't leaving."

That would seem to fall in line with what Klay's father, Mychal, has said over the last few months.

On Dec. 20, 2018, Mychal went on KNBR 680 and said this:

"As long as Joe Lacob and Peter Guber and the Warriors organization wants him there -- and the coaching staff and the fan base -- as long as he's wanted, there's no reason to leave."

Back in August, at a party to celebrate the Thompson Family Foundation's charity golf tournament, Mychal said that Klay is "gonna retire in a Warriors uniform."

After the Warriors won Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 6, Mychal joined Warriors Playoff Central and was asked about Klay's free agency.

"Klay's not going anywhere," Mychal said. "The Warriors aren't letting him leave, so stop being so anxious. He's going to sign his extension next summer."

So, for all the speculation that Klay might leave the Warriors in free agency to join LeBron and the Lakers, there are way more signs pointing to the four-time All-Star staying with the Warriors.