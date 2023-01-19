NBA rumors: Warriors to 'nibble' at trade deadline; no big splash expected

Report: Warriors expected to 'nibble' at trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' struggles through the first half of the season have a fraction of Dub Nation hoping the front office will make a miraculous move at the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

That is not the expectation around the league, however.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Thursday, citing sources, that Golden State is not anticipated to make a big splash the next few weeks.

“Sources with knowledge of the Warriors’ thinking, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, indicate [the Warriors’ 2020 to 2021] strategy profiles as the most likely path for these current Warriors," Slater wrote.

"Those in the know do not expect a loud trade deadline with substantial roster shuffling, instead anticipating some nibbling on the fringes, if anything."

The Warriors have plenty of roster issues to address as their young players have struggled to make a consistent positive impact. Coach Steve Kerr has leaned heavily on two-way players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb this season, both who are running out of available games and are not playoff eligible on their current deals.

A few intriguing names expected to be floating out on the trade market at the deadline include San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl and Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. It's easy to imagine both players shoring up issues on the Warriors -- Caruso as a fourth-quarter closer and Poeltl as a backup center behind Kevon Looney.

However, the Warriors have been outspoken about their desire to keep the two-timeline approach rolling, and it doesn't appear that will change out of desperation in February.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast