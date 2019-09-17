NBA rumors: Warriors 'looming threat' for Giannis Antetokounmpo in free agency

The retired Shaun Livingston was the last Warrior to wear No. 34. Will the next one be NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo?

While it sounds wild and surely would set NBA Twitter ablaze once again, crazier things have happened. The Warriors always will be a threat to sign a star, and the Greek Freak is no exception.

"The one team lurking out there -- I don't know how this would happen -- but the Warriors have always been the big threat to go after Giannis," ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne said Monday on "The Jump."

"The Warriors have always been the big threat to go after Giannis."@ramonashelburne on the possibility of the #Warriors landing the Greek Freak in 2021 pic.twitter.com/T3tt4XR9hH — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 17, 2019

The Bucks superstar shares the same agency as Warriors star Steph Curry and has the same agent as Steph's brother Seth. He is friends with the Curry family, and the New York Times' Marc Stein reported in February that the Warriors have "internally mused about a run at Giannis."

"It would be a difficult construction to make happen, but that is the one looming threat," Shelbourne said. "It comes down to what kind of guy is Giannis. What does he want his legacy to be? Is he the kind of guy who stays with one team his entire career and tries to bring a championship to Milwaukee or does he pull a Kevin Durant and go join a group of super friends?"

Antetokounmpo becomes a free agent after the 2020-21 season. Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all will be on the books at that time with contracts that total at least $100 million.

The 24-year-old Antetokounmpo took home the league's highest honor last season when he posted 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He already is a three-time All-NBA selection, three-time All-Star and twice has been voted to the All-Defensive team.

With a brand new arena and a hunger for more championships, the Warriors' front office will do anything they can to bring Giannis to the Bay Area. The summer of 2021 could be a big one in San Francisco.

