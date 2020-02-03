NBA rumors: Warriors 'listening to pitches' for D'Angelo Russell trade

Will the Warriors hold on to guard D'Angelo Russell or will they deal him before Thursday's NBA trade deadline?

Until the deadline comes and goes, there will be plenty of rumors.

The latest comes from The New York Times' Marc Stein, who reported Sunday night, citing sources, that the Warriors are "listening to pitches" for Russell.

Many thought the Warriors would wait until draft time to seriously ponder moving D'Angelo Russell, but sources say they are listening to pitches -- with no secret Minnesota wants D-Lo badly. Golden State is widely expected to trade Alec Burks and/or Glenn Robinson III this week — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2020

Stein's reporting comes on the heels of league sources telling NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole last week that the Warriors will trade Russell, just not before Thursday's deadline.

"It's possible, but I think they're smart enough to wait until summer to get serious," one league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Friday.

"Doubt it," said another. "The only way it happens is if the Warriors get nervous and accelerate their plan. The old Warriors might have done that. I don't see these guys doing that?"

The Warriors would be wise to wait until the offseason to trade Russell so they can see where their first-round draft pick lands. If it is a top-3 pick, they can try to package Russell and the pick for a better return.

Plus, removing Russell from the current rotation would leave the Warriors without a true No. 1 scoring option, unless they get an established player in return.

Of course, if a team overwhelms the Warriors between now and Thursday, they would have to listen and possible consider accepting the trade.

We'll find in four days which way the Warriors go.

