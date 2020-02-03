NBA rumors: Warriors, Knicks discuss possible D'Angelo Russell trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves would love to acquire D'Angelo Russell before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Everybody in the basketball world knows this.

Another team that reportedly is interested in the Warriors guard is the New York Knicks.

Ian Begley of SNY has the information:

The Knicks have registered interest with Golden State about trading for D'Angelo Russell, league sources confirm. It's unclear how far along talks have gone, but Bobby Portis is one name that came up in the conversations, per SNY sources.

Frank Ntilikina's name has also come up in conversations between the Knicks and Warriors around Russell.

Bobby Portis and Frank Ntilikina? That certainly doesn't move the needle and almost assuredly won't get a trade to the finish line.

The Warriors reportedly would only consider sending D-Lo to the T-Wolves if they receive "significant draft pick compensation" in return. Assuming this is true, you can also assume the Warriors' asking price would be the same in any potential deal with New York.

The Knicks (14-36) have the fourth-worst record in the NBA, while the Warriors (11-39) are all alone in last place.

Russell -- who played the prior two seasons in New York as a member of the Brooklyn Nets -- recorded 32 points and six assists against the Knicks back on Dec. 11.

The Dubs play at Madison Square Garden on March 21.

