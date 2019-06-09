NBA rumors: Warriors' Klay Thompson 'locked in' to 'Space Jam 2' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

LeBron James might have finally found a co-star, just not the for the Los Angeles Lakers.

It's been well known that James has struggled to find NBA stars to be in "Space Jam 2" alongside him, but the King could have his co-star, and it isn't Lonzo Ball.

Warriors star Klay Thompson is "locked in" to star in the film along with James, FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre reported Saturday on "The Jason McIntyre Show."

"Everybody thinks (Klay Thompson) is probably staying with the Warriors and I would agree with that," McIntyre said. "But I heard some news this week that could change things. That Klay Thompson is now 'locked in' to do 'Space Jam 2.' I don't think that news is anywhere.

"I Googled it last night, I went on the internet. Nobody has it. I do believe an announcement will come out after The Finals that Klay Thompson is committed to 'Space Jam 2,' he will be in the movie."

Even if this is true -- which, who knows -- it's doubtful this will have any bearing on Klay's upcoming free agency.

The Warriors star has been open about his love for the first movie, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sign on to the sequel, even though Steph Curry won't be joining him.

Klay's debut on the silver screen, if it happens, is set for 2021.