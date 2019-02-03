NBA rumors: Warriors' Klay Thompson won't participate in 3-Point Contest originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry will participate in the NBA 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, but his Splash Brother won't.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson will not compete in the shooting exhibition, Yahoo's Chris Haynes reported Saturday.

Golden State star Klay Thompson tells Yahoo Sports he will not participate in the 3-Point Contest in Charlotte at All-Star Weekend. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 3, 2019

Thompson has appeared in the last four 3-Point Contests, and he won the competition in 2016.

Curry will be joined by younger brother Seth Curry in the 3-point shootout. Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard also will participate and has vowed to beat both Curry brothers.

Thompson started the season slow but had a scorching hot January from 3-point range. In 12 games last month, Thompson shot 47.5 percent from the field.

In addition to the Curry brothers and Lillard, Kings guard Buddy Hield likely will receive an invitation to the 3-Point Contest, a source told NBC Sports California's James Ham.