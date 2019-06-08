NBA rumors: Warriors' Kevin Durant 'just isn't ready' for Finals return originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Before the start of NBA Finals Game 4 on Friday night, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose explained why he was less optimistic that Kevin Durant would be able to return at some point in the series.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After the Raptors later took a three-games-to-one series lead with a 105-92 win over the Warriors, another ESPN analyst doubled down on that sentiment.

In speaking with SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt, Brian Windhorst elaborated on the mystery revolving around Durant's current situation. Listen for yourself:

.@WindhorstESPN: "Durant just isn't ready. His body isn't ready. The trainers don't believe it, he doesn't believe it..."



He says there's frustration around the Warriors about the situation pic.twitter.com/NxfbbP8Dk2



— Rob Lopez (@r0bato) June 8, 2019

Yikes. That's not exactly inspiring.

Durant's status for Game 5 on Monday night in Toronto has not yet been determined, but regardless of whether or not he plays, the Warriors must find a way to win. If not, their reign as champions is over, and the new kings of the NBA truly will reside in the North.

[RELATED: Warriors hope to reverse '3-1' jokes with Finals comeback]

There's bound to be endless twists and turns in the Durant saga between now and then, but given the tone of Windhorst's report, it sure sounds like the Warriors will face elimination without the man who was named the MVP of the last two Finals.