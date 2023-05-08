NBA rumors: Warriors intending for Gary Payton II to start Game 4 vs. Lakers

Report: Warriors intending for GP2 to start Game 4 vs. Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like Warriors coach Steve Kerr is making a last-minute adjustment to his starting lineup.

Golden State is "intending" to start Gary Payton II in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported less than three hours before tip-off, citing sources.

Payton would be starting alongside teammates Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, with Kevon Looney expected to come off the bench.

The Warriors trail the best-of-seven series 2-1 following a blowout Game 3 loss on Saturday.

As they look to bounce back against the Lakers on Monday, the latest lineup change could help the Warriors slow down Los Angeles' offensive attack.

Payton started just one game during the regular season, and that came in his final game as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers against the Warriors on Feb. 8. He was then traded to Golden State and didn't play until the final seven games of the season, coming off the bench in all of those contests.

In the first three games of the series against the Lakers, Payton is averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 11.2 minutes.

Kerr's lineup adjustments have worked in the past and have paid off in these NBA playoffs, and he's betting on Payton making a big difference as the Warriors try to even the series.