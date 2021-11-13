NBA rumors: Warriors intended to draft Josh Giddey at No. 7 pick

Report: Warriors intended to draft OKC's Giddey at 7th pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors already have proven themselves to be among the deepest teams in the NBA, which hasn't left many minutes available for rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. They've both shown flashes of their immense potential in brief appearances, but they're not getting the same sort of extended opportunities as most other lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft.

That is very much a product of Golden State's success, and though neither Kuminga nor Moody are in position to make a charge for Rookie of the Year, all indications are that the Warriors are more than satisfied with their most recent draft picks. And rightfully so.

However, selecting Kuminga and Moody with the Nos. 7 and 14 overall picks in the 2021 NBA Draft reportedly wasn't Plan A for the Warriors.

Josh Giddey's dad, Warrick, told The Oklahoman last month that the Warriors told Giddey's agent, Daniel Moldovan, that they intended to select Giddey at No. 7 if he was still on the board.

"Now how much you read into that," Warrick said, "a lot of times teams will give you promises that they obviously won’t and can’t (keep)."

Giddey, of course, didn't last until the seventh pick, as he was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 6 overall. If the Warriors were being honest with Giddey's agent, they had to adjust on the fly.

Giddey has gotten off to a promising start to his career, averaging 9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game entering play Friday. Though he and Kuminga are very different players -- and in very different situations -- they'll inevitably be compared to one another for years to come.

