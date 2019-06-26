NBA rumors: Warriors haven't yet told Klay Thompson max offer coming originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is about to become an unrestricted free agent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Golden State can offer the five-time All-Star a five-year max contract worth about $190 million, and that is exactly what the five-time All-Star expects to receive.

Will the Dubs put that contract on the table when free agency opens on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT? On Tuesday afternoon, Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski had the following back-and-forth during a free agency TV special on ESPN:

Lowe: "The noise all year has been he's gonna wait for that max offer from them. From what I'm told, that max offer hasn't been communicated to him that it's for sure coming. Right?"

Woj: "Right. And you can offer your own free agent a deal at any point here. That 5-year, $190 million max offer -- if it's not there for Klay Thompson on Sunday at 6:01 p.m. Eastern, the Warriors can then expect him to go out and take a meeting, meetings.

"But the one team that I think -- my information is -- he would be very open to going and sit down with is the Clippers. If they have a chance to be able to sell Kawhi Leonard on a partnership with Klay Thompson, that's an appealing sell for any free agent."

Lowe: "Now to be clear, just because they haven't communicated that the max is coming doesn't mean it's not coming. In fact, I would be shocked -- given what he has meant to their organzation -- if it didn't come."

[RELATED: Why Iguodala believes KD, Klay will re-sign with Warriors]

Thompson tore his left ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors.

The following morning, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Warriors still plan on offering Klay the full five-year max.

Story continues

Well, we will find out soon.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram