NBA rumors: Warriors make guard Quinn Cook an unrestricted free agent originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors could be looking for a new backup point guard. Shaun Livingston already has an uncertain future, and now Quinn Cook truly is on the open market.

Golden State rescinded Cook's qualifying offer, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday morning. Cook, 26, is now an unrestricted free agent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Golden State Warriors have rescinded guard Quinn Cook's qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2019

Cook's scoring averages and time on the floor decreased in his second season as a Warrior. He went from 9.5 points per game to 6.9, and 22.4 minutes per game to 14.3. The former Duke Blue Devil also saw his 3-point shooting fall from 44.2 percent to 40.5.

The undersized guard is still a solid shooter and should receive interest around the league if the Warriors have decided to completely move on.

Cook, one of Kevin Durant's closest friends, signed a two-year deal with the Warriors in April of 2018. In two seasons as a Warrior, he averaged 7.7 points per game while making 41.8 percent of his 3-pointers.

Livingston, 33, has been contemplating retirement. The Warriors are also working out their first-round pick from last year, Jacob Evans, at point guard.