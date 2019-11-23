With the Warriors likely looking at a lottery pick by the time the 2020 NBA Draft rolls around, Golden State's front office has been scouting some of college basketball's top talent early in the season, including now-suspended Memphis center James Wiseman.

It appears team executives might be taking a much longer trip for the next talent-evaluating expedition.

General manager Bob Myers reportedly is planning a trip to Australia to scout potential NBA lottery picks R.J. Hampton and LaMelo Ball -- who both currently play in the country's National Basketball League -- The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Friday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Myers would be making a pretty strong statement of interest by flying all the way down there just to get an in-person look at these two phenoms.

[RELATED: Top NBA draft prospect LaMelo Ball is a big fan of Steph]

Hampton hails from Dallas but chose to forego college basketball in favor of a professional season abroad, as he now competes for the New Zealand Breakers.

Ball, from the infamous Ball family, is spending the year with the Illawarra Hawks while he prepares to join his brother Lonzo -- a guard for the Pelicans -- in the NBA.

NBA rumors: Warriors GM Bob Myers to scout R.J. Hampton, LaMelo Ball originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area