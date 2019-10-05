NBA rumors: Warriors work out former NBA lottery pick Hasheem Thabeet

The Warriors have yet to play a preseason game, but they're reportedly already looking for reinforcements.

After a seemingly endless stream of injuries, Golden State's cupboard of big men is severely depleted. Kevon Looney has a hamstring strain, and he'll miss the preseason opener Saturday night against the Lakers. Free-agent signee Willie Cauley-Stein will miss all of training camp and is out until late October with a foot strain. Then there's second-round draft pick Alen Smailagic, who will be out for the "foreseeable future" with an ankle sprain.

With little in the way of big men depth -- healthy, that is -- the Warriors reportedly brought in a former lottery pick for a workout Friday. According to Ben Stinar of Amico Hoops, that player was Hasheem Thabeet.

League source: The Golden State Warriors brought in former #2 overall pick Hasheem Thabeet for a workout today.



Thabeet is a 7'3" athletic big man, and the Warriors have dealt with recent injuries at the Center position.



— Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) October 5, 2019

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft, Thabeet was selected by Memphis one pick ahead of James Harden and five picks ahead of Steph Curry at No. 7. He owns career averages of 2.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game, and most recently played in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2013-14.

While he's been out of the league for a few seasons, Thabeet apparently has been staying active hoping for another chance.

Thabeet spent the last year transforming his body pic.twitter.com/f5vRFaf46e — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) October 5, 2019

There's a reason why Thabeet fell out of favor in the NBA, as his offensive limitations outweighed his defensive contributions. Still, similarly, there's a reason he was the No. 2 overall pick.

At the very least, Thabeet offers intriguing potential and above-average rim protection at the center spot. Beggars can't be choosers, and right now, he might be the Warriors' best available option.

