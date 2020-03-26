NBA rumors: Warriors expected to show interest in Knicks' Damyean Dotson

NBA free agency officially is supposed to open June 30.

But with the league suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus, it's very unclear what will happen with the league calendar.

Whenever things do return to normal, however, the Warriors are expected to show some interest in current Knicks shooting guard Damyean Dotson, NBA sources told Marc Berman of The New York Post.

One question at this point is will Dotson be a restricted free agent or unrestricted free agent? As Berman wrote a month ago:

Sources indicate the Knicks were fully prepared to extend Dotson a $2 million qualifying offer to keep him a restricted free agent and try to keep him by matching a reasonable offer. Whether there is a shift in thinking with incoming president Leon Rose is not entirely clear.

An NBA source said about four teams reached out about Dotson at the trade deadline. Orlando, Golden State, the Nets, Detroit and Utah have shown interest in Dotson in the past.

Dotson -- the No. 44 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft -- averaged 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.6 minutes over the Knicks' first 51 games this season.

But he was out of the rotation as of late, appearing in just four of New York's last 15 contests.

The Houston native averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 73 games (40 starts) last season, while shooting just under 37 percent from 3-point range on nearly five attempts.

Dotson will turn 26 years old on May 6.

"He's got a great work ethic, leadership qualities and toughness,'' former Knicks coach David Fizdale told Berman recently. "He's extremely coachable and dedicated teammate. Totally committed to the culture with a consistently good attitude regardless of his minutes.'

"He's a game shooter and improved his handle and as a finisher. He's a good rebounding guard, but he still has to improve defensive awareness on the weak side. Overall he's a solid NBA player.''

