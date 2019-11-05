NBA rumors: Warriors exec had Eric Paschall in top 20 on NBA draft board

Eric Paschall is making the Warriors' front office look very smart right now.

Golden State entered the 2019 NBA Draft with only the No. 28 overall selection (they took Jordan Poole).

But early in the morning on draft day, the Warriors acquired the No. 41 overall pick from the Hawks in exchange for a 2024 second rounder and $1.3 million.

Thus far, it's looking like a prettttttttty, pretttttttty, prettttttttty (Larry David voice) good trade for the Warriors, who zeroed in on the 6-foot-6 forward during his senior year at Villanova.

As Marcus Thompson of The Athletic writes:

The Warriors actually settled on Paschall early in the draft process. Really, before. By December, six months before the draft, they knew they wanted him, according to sources in the organization. At least one of the voices in the room had Paschall in the top 20 on his board.

For whatever reason, the now-23-year-old continued to slide. And the Warriors were able to make another trade with the Pelicans to take Alen Smailagic at No. 39, and still get Paschall at No. 41.

Despite the small sample size, Paschall looks like a keeper who will have a long NBA career.

We're not saying he's gonna blossom into an All-NBA First-Team selection like the No. 41 overall pick in the 2014 draft (Nikola Jokic).

But Golden State fans should be very excited about the guy who rocks a No. 7 Warriors jersey right now.

