NBA rumors: Warriors' Draymond Green enters COVID-19 protocol

Report: Warriors place Draymond in COVID-19 protocol

The Warriors have entered Draymond Green into COVID-19 health and safety protocol, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday afternoon, citing league sources.

Draymond would be the fifth Warriors player currently in COVID-19 protocol, joining Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Moses Moody.

Green played 34 minutes in the Warriors' Christmas Day win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, dishing out 10 assists while scoring eight points and pulling down eight rebounds.

The Warriors also had several coaches unavailable for Saturday's game due to health and safety protocols, as assistants Mike Brown and Chris DeMarco were out due to health and safety protocol, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Saturday prior to tip-off.

It remains to be seen if any Warriors will be added or removed from the league's health and safety protocols before the team's next game on Tuesday at Chase Center against the Denver Nuggets.

We could see a roster move in the next day or two to temporarily replace Draymond on the active roster.

