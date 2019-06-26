NBA rumors: Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins on Knicks' radar in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Boogie to the Big Apple?

After one season with the Golden State Warriors, All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins could find a new home with the New York Knicks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears reported Tuesday that Cousins is on the Knicks' radar in free agency.

Cousins joined the Warriors last summer with the hope of rebuilding his value, but a quad injury in Game 2 of the first-round NBA playoff series cost the big man most of the postseason. Cousins returned for the start of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, but looked overmatched at times.

Cousins made $5.3 million with the Warriors last season, and it's a safe bet that he will get more than that on the open market this offseason.

[RELATED: Warriors, KD haven't had breakdown]

But with two recent major leg injuries, Cousins likely won't get the pay day he was hoping for when he signed his one-year contract with Golden State.

If you're wondering if Cousins could return to the Warriors next season, the most they can offer him under the rules of the Collective Bargaining Agreement is $6.4 million.

So unless Cousins strikes out again on the free agent market, don't expect him to be on the court when Chase Center opens up next season.