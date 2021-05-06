Source: Warriors 'considering' Jordan Bell contract, reunion

Source: Warriors 'considering' reunion with Jordan Bell originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are "considering" former second-round draft pick Jordan Bell for a roster spot, NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole confirmed Thursday afternoon. The Athletic's Marcus Thompson first reported the news.

Confirmed as true. And ‘considering’ is the appropriate word. More important: After a disappointing 2-2 road trip and facing the final 10 days of the season, Warriors might fill one of their roster vacancies after all https://t.co/A1JDYROmN9 — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 6, 2021

I’m hearing the Warriors are considering a return of ... (drum roll)



Jordan Bell — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) May 6, 2021

Bel most recently played for the Washington Wizards on a pair of 10-day contracts. The big man averaged 2.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.4 minutes over five games with Washington.

The Oregon product was a second-round pick (No. 38 overall) by the Chicago Bulls that the Warriors acquired on draft night. Bell won a championship with the Warriors in 2018 and played in a total of 43 postseason games with Golden State.

The Warriors currently have just 13 players on the active roster after Gary Payton II's second 10-day contract expired last week. The Warriors have 14 days from when that deal ran out to sign a player to get back up to the 14-player roster minimum. Two-way contracts (Juan Toscano-Anderson and Nico Mannion) do not count toward that total.

James Wiseman's season-ending injury has left the Warriors thin in the frontcourt, and Bell could fill that void. He has experience playing under Steve Kerr, and has plenty of postseason experience.

Nothing has been made official, but we'll see if Bell becomes the next signing for the club as the 2020-21 regular season winds down.

