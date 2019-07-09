NBA rumors: Warriors among many teams to attend Monta Ellis workout

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

Former Warriors guard Monta Ellis did not play in the NBA the past two seasons.

But last week, we learned that he is holding a private workout in Las Vegas on Monday night:

On Monday afternoon, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that there actually will be about 12 teams in attendance, which will also include former Suns and Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire.

Golden State selected Ellis with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft.

Over a five-season span from 2007 to 2011, the fan favorite averaged 21.2 points, 4.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals, while shooting over 47 percent from the field.

The 33-year-old (he turns 34 in October) averaged 21.9 points and 6.0 assists over the first 37 games in 2011-12 before he was traded to Milwaukee.

A potential reunion with the Dubs seems very unlikely because when you factor in all of the official and reported signings in free agency, Golden State doesn't have any room for Monta:

The one caveat is that Alfonzo McKinnie's contract has not yet been guaranteed for next season, so the Warriors could have a little wiggle room if they cut him.

It's been a crazy offseason so far so you probably shouldn't completely rule out Monta (or Amar'e) taking the court in a Dubs jersey when Chase Center opens its doors in October.

