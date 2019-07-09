NBA rumors: Warriors among many teams to attend Monta Ellis workout originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Former Warriors guard Monta Ellis did not play in the NBA the past two seasons.

A reminder that Monta Ellis made $2.25 million each of the past two seasons without playing a single second, and is scheduled to make $2.25 million each of the next three seasons and doesn't have to play a second https://t.co/e574MtIXNx — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 4, 2019

But last week, we learned that he is holding a private workout in Las Vegas on Monday night:

Amar'e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis will workout privately for at least five NBA teams from 6-7pm - in Las Vegas - on July 8, a source tells ESPN. Both players are healthy and hoping to sign with a contending team, such as the #Lakers. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 4, 2019

On Monday afternoon, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that there actually will be about 12 teams in attendance, which will also include former Suns and Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire.

There are approximately 12 teams attending this evening's workout in Las Vegas featuring Amar'e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis. Among those are LA Lakers, Golden State, NY Knicks, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Detroit and Washington. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2019

Golden State selected Ellis with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft.

Over a five-season span from 2007 to 2011, the fan favorite averaged 21.2 points, 4.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals, while shooting over 47 percent from the field.

The 33-year-old (he turns 34 in October) averaged 21.9 points and 6.0 assists over the first 37 games in 2011-12 before he was traded to Milwaukee.

A potential reunion with the Dubs seems very unlikely because when you factor in all of the official and reported signings in free agency, Golden State doesn't have any room for Monta:

The one caveat is that Alfonzo McKinnie's contract has not yet been guaranteed for next season, so the Warriors could have a little wiggle room if they cut him.

It's been a crazy offseason so far so you probably shouldn't completely rule out Monta (or Amar'e) taking the court in a Dubs jersey when Chase Center opens its doors in October.

