There's something in the works.

With less than 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline, it appears the Warriors are making sure they don't jeopardize their own assets.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Wednesday afternoon that Golden State is choosing to hold both Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III out of its game against the Brooklyn Nets. Interestingly, however, Stein reported that D'Angelo Russell will play against his former team Wednesday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

D'Angelo Russell IS scheduled to be in uniform tonight for the Warriors in what would D-Lo's return to Brooklyn after an All-Star season for the Nets — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2020

Perhaps that suggests that Russell will remain with Golden State beyond the deadline.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that the Warriors are inching closer to deals for both Burks and Robinson.

I'm hearing Alec Burks has been pulled out of the Warriors lineup tonight and a trade is imminent before the deadline. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 6, 2020

Glenn Robinson, along with Alec Burks, has also been pulled from the Warriors lineup tonight. Warriors also closing in on dealing him, I'm hearing. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 6, 2020

[RELATED: Why Warriors could trade Burks or Robinson III to Rockets]

Whatever Golden State could get in return for them would help expedite a rebuild heading into next season.

Programming Note: The "2020 NBA Trade Deadline Show" is coming your way this Thursday at 11:30am on the MyTeams app and on NBCSportsBayArea.com! Our NBA Insiders will analyze all of the news and rumors that could impact the Warriors heading into the Noon deadline. Don't miss it!

NBA rumors: Warriors' Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson to sit with trade imminent originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area