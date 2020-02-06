NBA rumors: Warriors' Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson to sit with trade imminent

Brian Witt
NBC Sports BayArea

There's something in the works.

With less than 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline, it appears the Warriors are making sure they don't jeopardize their own assets.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Wednesday afternoon that Golden State is choosing to hold both Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III out of its game against the Brooklyn Nets. Interestingly, however, Stein reported that D'Angelo Russell will play against his former team Wednesday night.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Perhaps that suggests that Russell will remain with Golden State beyond the deadline.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that the Warriors are inching closer to deals for both Burks and Robinson.

[RELATED: Why Warriors could trade Burks or Robinson III to Rockets]

Whatever Golden State could get in return for them would help expedite a rebuild heading into next season.

Programming Note: The "2020 NBA Trade Deadline Show" is coming your way this Thursday at 11:30am on the MyTeams app and on NBCSportsBayArea.com! Our NBA Insiders will analyze all of the news and rumors that could impact the Warriors heading into the Noon deadline. Don't miss it!

NBA rumors: Warriors' Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson to sit with trade imminent originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next