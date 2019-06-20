NBA rumors: Warriors acquire No. 41 overall pick in trade with Hawks

Josh Schrock
NBC Sports BayArea

NBA rumors: Warriors acquire No. 41 overall pick in trade with Hawks originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors already are making draft-day moves.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

In need of wing depth and shooting, the Warriors reportedly made a move to acquire the No. 41 overall pick in Thursday night's NBA draft from the Atlanat Hawks. 

With the futures of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson both up in the air, the Warriors need to find a way to fill the roster with cheap talent.

After losing Kevin Durant (at least for the season if not forever) and Klay Thompson (likely until at least March), the five-time defending Western Conference champions will need to add some scoring around Steph Curry, who will have to carry a much heavier load next season.

[RELATED: Myers hoping to find instant contributors for Warriors]

NBA draft day is just getting started.

What to Read Next

Back