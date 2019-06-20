NBA rumors: Warriors acquire No. 41 overall pick in trade with Hawks originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors already are making draft-day moves.

In need of wing depth and shooting, the Warriors reportedly made a move to acquire the No. 41 overall pick in Thursday night's NBA draft from the Atlanat Hawks.

ESPN Sources: Golden State has acquired Atlanta's No. 41 pick in tonight's NBA Draft. The cost: $1.3M and a 2024 second-round pick. Atlanta moved No. 44 to Miami yesterday. Hawks have Nos. 8, 10, 17 and 35 tonight. Golden State has Nos. 28, 41 and 58. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

With the futures of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson both up in the air, the Warriors need to find a way to fill the roster with cheap talent.

After losing Kevin Durant (at least for the season if not forever) and Klay Thompson (likely until at least March), the five-time defending Western Conference champions will need to add some scoring around Steph Curry, who will have to carry a much heavier load next season.

NBA draft day is just getting started.