NBA rumors: Victor Oladipo trade price too steep for Warriors currently

Report: Rockets' asking price for Oladipo too steep for Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Victor Oladipo had his best game of the season Tuesday night vs. the Atlanta Hawks, registering 34 points (13-for-20 from the field, 4-for-6 on 3s) and five assists.

The 28-year-old will not suit up when the Warriors face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Hey speaking of Oladipo and Golden State -- is there a chance the No. 2 overall pick from the 2013 draft gets traded to the Dubs before the March 25 deadline?

"He is among the players they’ve sniffed around," The Athletic's Anthony Slater writes. "But the asking price, to this point, has been too steep to even realistically consider, I’ve been told.

"That can always change as the deadline ticks closer."

As yours truly wrote last week -- the Warriors acquiring Oladipo is unlikely for several reasons -- including the kind of contract he will command in free agency this summer and the impact it would have on franchise's luxury tax bill, and the uncertainty surrounding where he wants to play next season.

It would be risky for the Warriors to give up any valuable assets for Oladipo without some assurance he wants to re-sign with the organization long term.

And just to be clear -- there is no way Golden State would part ways with James Wiseman or the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 top-three protected first-round pick in any Oladipo deal.

So again, you should not expect a deal to come to fruition. But as Slater writes, you never know what can happen when the clock really starts ticking and decisions become imminent.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast