NBA rumors: Victor Oladipo trade price too steep for Warriors currently

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Drew Shiller
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Rockets' asking price for Oladipo too steep for Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Victor Oladipo had his best game of the season Tuesday night vs. the Atlanta Hawks, registering 34 points (13-for-20 from the field, 4-for-6 on 3s) and five assists.

The 28-year-old will not suit up when the Warriors face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Hey speaking of Oladipo and Golden State -- is there a chance the No. 2 overall pick from the 2013 draft gets traded to the Dubs before the March 25 deadline?

"He is among the players they’ve sniffed around," The Athletic's Anthony Slater writes. "But the asking price, to this point, has been too steep to even realistically consider, I’ve been told.

"That can always change as the deadline ticks closer."

As yours truly wrote last week -- the Warriors acquiring Oladipo is unlikely for several reasons -- including the kind of contract he will command in free agency this summer and the impact it would have on franchise's luxury tax bill, and the uncertainty surrounding where he wants to play next season.

RELATED: Lillard declares Steph the greatest shooter in NBA history

It would be risky for the Warriors to give up any valuable assets for Oladipo without some assurance he wants to re-sign with the organization long term.

And just to be clear -- there is no way Golden State would part ways with James Wiseman or the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 top-three protected first-round pick in any Oladipo deal.

So again, you should not expect a deal to come to fruition. But as Slater writes, you never know what can happen when the clock really starts ticking and decisions become imminent.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Victor Oladipo

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 56

  • Victor Oladipo, Jae’Sean Tate set season-highs, but Rockets’ skid ties record

    Victor Oladipo (34) and Jae'Sean Tate (25) set season-highs in points, but Houston lost its 17th straight — tying the most in team history.

  • Rockets expect Christian Wood to return Wednesday vs. Warriors

    Houston is 0-17 since Wood sprained his right ankle on Feb. 4, all after going 7-1 in the previous eight games.

  • Potential Houston Rockets trades for Victor Oladipo and PJ Tucker with Kelly Iko and Michael Scotto

    Potential NBA trade scenarios for the Houston Rockets involving Victor Oladipo, PJ Tucker, Ben McLemore, and more.

  • After missing 17 games, all Rockets losses, Christian Wood set to return

    He had suffered a severe ankle sprain.

  • Damian Lillard declares Steph Curry greatest shooter in NBA history

    Dame is a smart man.

  • Report: Thunder, Heat discussing trade for Trevor Ariza

    The Miami Heat could trade for Trevor Ariza, who has not played a game for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season.

  • Draymond Green reacts to Damian Lillard’s 50 point effort vs. New Orleans Pelicans

    Following Damian Lillard's 50 point effort against the New Orleans Pelicans, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter.

  • 49ers running out of veteran backup QB options

    The San Francisco 49ers are running out of free agent options if they want to sign a quarterback.

  • What if Celtics add Harrison Barnes at NBA trade deadline? Simulating C's season

    What if the Celtics pull the trigger on a trade for Harrison Barnes ahead of the deadline? Our partners at Strat-O-Matic simulated the rest of the C's season with the Sacramento Kings forward on the roster, and the results provide an interesting look at Barnes' potential impact in Boston.

  • Anthony Edwards leads all rookies in 20-point games this season

    The No. 1 overall pick has now scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight games for the Timberwolves.

  • BlackBerry Patent Application For Autonomous Vehicle System Approved: What's Next?

    BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) was issued a patent Tuesday for “methods and systems for autonomous vehicle refueling.” What Happened: The Waterloo, Ontario-based technology company applied for the patent on Aug. 23, 2017, and it covers a signaling system for autonomous vehicles. The patent was granted through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. How It Works: The system would interpret when an autonomous vehicle is in need of refueling, confirm when the vehicle is in proximity to a refueling station, signal an attendant to commence refueling, stop refueling at the vehicle's threshold level and repeat the signal if refueling didn’t take place. Why It Matters: The signaling system could be used for any type of autonomous vehicle, including those powered by gasoline, diesel or electric batteries. In the patent, BlackBerry predicted the rise of autonomous vehicles and looked to get ahead of the curve. “Autonomous vehicles are likely to become widely used in coming years. Such autonomous vehicles may be used for many purposes, including autonomous deliveries, autonomous taxicabs, vehicle sharing infrastructure in which the vehicle relocates itself between users, among other things,” BlackBerry wrote in the patent. BlackBerry appears to have considered every possible issue with a signaling system, including potential scheduling issues if more than one vehicle arrived for refueling at the same time, issues around how the fuel or power would be paid for and how the system would detect if the wrong fuel was being administered into the vehicle. See also: How to Buy BlackBerry (BB) Stock BlackBerry added that autonomous delivery vehicles, without passengers inside, may find cost-savings in using a refueling signal system as companies would not need to hire an employee to monitor and refuel the vehicles. What’s Next: BlackBerry’s patent marks another foray into the auto industry. The company has recently been making big moves to partner with electric vehicle makers and has snagged deals with Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Motional, backed by Hyundai Motor Company GDR (OTC: HYMTF), for BlackBerry’s QNX system to be used in their electric vehicles. On March 9, BlackBerry announced it was teaming up with Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Co Ltd (SHE: 002920) which will use BlackBerry’s QNX Hypervisor platform to launch a dual-screen virtual smart cabin domain controller to make driving safer. Investors will now be watching to see which autonomous vehicle producers will be looking to strike a deal for use of BlackBerry’s signaling system. It's worth noting Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), a company that last year received authorization for use of its autonomous delivery drones, is already partnered with BlackBerry. Amazon and Blackberry struck a deal on Dec. 1, 2020, in which Amazon's AWS will use BlackBerry's IVY platform in its smart vehicles. Related Link: Check out electric vehicle news at Bezinga's EV Hub. (Photo: BlackBerry/Waterloo office via drone) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBlackBerry Introduces New Critical Events Management Product For Commercial SectorPalantir And BlackBerry: 2 Disruptors Trying To Power All Things© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Make $100 in sports bets and get NBA League Pass, courtesy of Yahoo Sports*

    BetMGM and Yahoo Sports are providing new customers a special offer for the 2020-2021 NBA season.

  • Russell Wilson trade rumors: Chicago Bears offered Seahawks three 1st-round picks, two starters

    The Bears went all out to try and get the franchise quarterback.

  • Optimistic Reds believe key pieces are in place to win now

    The Cincinnati Reds splashed out big money on free agents before a 2020 season that was turned on its head by COVID-19. Cincinnati finished with a major-league worst .212 team batting average last year, despite the free-agent signings of second baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielders Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama. After a slow start, Cincinnati went on a tear in September and elbowed its way into the postseason for the first time in seven years.

  • David Bakhtiari calls Trent Williams 'petty AF' upping record contract

    It's all love between these two star left tackles.

  • Marquise Goodwin reverts back to 49ers

    The 49ers traded Marquise Goodwin to the Eagles on draft weekend, but the receiver opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns. Due to the conditions of the trade, Goodwin’s rights revert back to the 49ers, Field Yates of ESPN reports. It likely is a procedural move, with Goodwin unlikely to fit in the [more]

  • 2021 NFL free agency grades: Alex Mack makes 49ers' rebuilt line whole

    Any question marks about the 49ers' offensive line should be gone after the re-signing of Trent Williams and the addition of Alex Mack.

  • The Magic passing ability of Charlotte's LaMelo Ball has NBA buzzing

    There’s more than an ounce of Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Jason Kidd in Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball’s passing game.

  • Estrada-Gonzalez 2, a Fight of the Year candidate, shows what boxing could and should be

    Appreciate what you are seeing because this is as rare as it is special and compelling.