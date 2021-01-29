NBA rumors: Veteran Ersan Ilyasova in talks with multiple teams about NBA return

Former Sixers sharpshooter in talks about an NBA return originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Former Sixer and veteran NBA journeyman Ersan Ilyasova is reportedly eyeing a return to the NBA, and multiple teams are interested.

Ilyasova, who hasn't played in the NBA since he was waived by Milwaukee this past November, is reportedly in talks with "a number of teams" about a possible return as teams already start to eye their postseason prospects in this year's shortened season:

Ersan Ilyasova is in talks with a number of teams about a potential return to the NBA, sources tell TrendBasket. — Sergen (@sergenkumas) January 28, 2021

Ilyasova, 33, spent parts of the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons with the Sixers, averaging 13.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game on 36% shooting from deep. He's a career 36.5% three-point shooter, and a return at this point would probably be him chasing a ring as a depth option, bringing a shooting touch from the power forward position.

Should the Sixers seek a reunion?

I think Daryl Morey should at least be making those calls. Ilyasova isn't a gigantic game-changer, but adding an extra big man as a depth piece would be a solid development, particularly given Dwight Howard's penchant for getting into foul trouble, Tony Bradley's lack of range, and Mike Scott's uncertain health.

Having a steady, experienced guy like Ilyasova on your roster in the postseason can only help, and he obviously isn't going to break the bank at this point in his career.

And, if Ilyasova is indeed chasing a ring, linking back up with a team he's played with before while that team is the No. 1 seed in the East certainly would make sense on his end.

It's worth a shot for both sides. (Plus, the Sixers would get his All-NBA charge-drawing abilities as an added bonus.)