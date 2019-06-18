NBA rumors: Two former Lakers could be Warriors options in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

It's going to be an interesting offseason for the Warriors.

First of all, the Warriors have to figure out whether or not both Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant plan to re-sign.

It appears Thompson is a near-lock to re-up with the Dubs, choosing to take the five-year, $190 million max contract he's eligible for to remain with the team that drafted him. After tearing his ACL in the Warriors' Game 6 NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors, Thompson likely will be out until around February if not longer.

Things are much murkier with Durant. Despite the Achilles tear he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, KD is expected to get max contract offers from a number of teams, including the Warriors. An exit from the Bay Area still seems like a possibility for the two-time Finals MVP. Even if he chooses to stay in Golden State, Durant will miss all of next season, so no matter his decision, Durant will not be suiting up for the Warriors next season.

Now that we've got that all sorted out, the Warriors will have to find a way to replace some of Thompson and Durant's production on the wings next season. After all, Steph Curry can't do it all.

Heading into the offseason, Golden State only will have the mid-level exception to use.

That will take a lot of options off the table, but two former running mates of LeBron James reportedly could be a possibility for the Warriors once the dust settles, according to The Athletic's Jordan Brenner.

The Warriors will have to wait and see which free-agent wings don't get the contract offers they are hoping for and then pounce, as they did with DeMarcus Cousins, and sources are telling Brenner that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Bullock are two wings that could be willing to take less to play for Golden State.

After the Lakers' season went up in flames last year, it's unlikely that either finds themselves back with the Purple and Gold, especially as LA looks to re-tool around James and Anthony Davis.

Caldwell-Pope, while a Klutch Sports client, never seemed to fit well alongside James. Bullock's shooting makes him a potential MLE candidate for the Lakers, but it seems more likely than not that Rob Pelinka will look elsewhere to fill his team's needs.

Bullock, 27, is a typical 3-and-D wing, who could fit well in the Warriors' system. While he only hit on 37.7 percent of his triples last season, he shot over 40 percent in each of the two seasons prior.

As for Caldwell-Pope, he's an athletic wing who has shown the ability to put the ball in the basket. While his 3-point shooting (34.7 percent last season) leaves a little to be desired, he might not be a bad one-year option for the wounded Dubs.

It will be interesting to see where the Warriors go to patch up their injury-ravaged roster.