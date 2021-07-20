NBA Rumors: Tremont Waters looking to move on from Celtics

Report: Waters 'looking for more of an opportunity' elsewhere originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tremont Waters era in Boston may soon be coming to an end.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported Monday the Celtics guard has been working out away from the team in Connecticut and is "looking for more of an opportunity to break into a rotation elsewhere in the NBA this upcoming season." Waters is a restricted free agent and has one season of eligibility left as a two-way player.

Over his first two seasons in Boston, Waters has played 357 minutes in 37 games. The 2019 second-round draft pick averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 assists in 26 games last season.

The Celtics' backcourt depth already is looking thin following the departure of Kemba Walker. If Waters opts to sign elsewhere, that will leave Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards and Aaron Nesmith as the remaining guards on the roster.

Like Waters, big man Tacko Fall is a restricted free agent and in his final year of elibigility as a two-way player. According to Weiss, Fall has continued his summer training program at the Celtics' facility.