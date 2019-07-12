NBA rumors: Trading for Andre Iguodala is Rockets' No. 1 priority

Warriors fans are not going to like this one.

Now that the Houston Rockets have acquired Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Chris Paul, they are going after former Warriors forward Andre Iguodala.

Sam Amick of The Athletic has the details:

Priority No. 1? Secure a deal for former Warriors sixth man Andre Iguodala, who was traded by the Warriors to Memphis on June 30 to make room for D'Angelo Russell in the Kevin Durant sign-and-trade with Brooklyn.

The Rockets have continued their push to land the 35-year-old via trade, with the Clippers also known to be among the most serious suitors. They are also hoping to add veteran big man Tyson Chandler.

Houston reportedly gave Oklahoma City first-round picks (Top 4 protected) in 2024 and 2026 -- plus pick swaps in 2021 and 2025.

It sounds like the Rockets will need to send the Grizzlies a first-rounder to get Iguodala:

There is some belief within league circles that the Grizzlies are prepared to take Andre Iguodala into the season unless they receive a trade offer featuring a future first-round pick — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 12, 2019

You may remember that the three-time NBA champion nearly signed with Houston as a free agent in 2017. He eventually returned to the Dubs on a three-year deal worth $48 million, but as Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes wrote in Sept. 2017:

There was little hope for a resolution at this point. Iguodala wasn't budging from his request to make at least $16 million per year. If the Warriors didn't improve their offer, he was signing with the Rockets, sources said.

Two years later, Houston general manager Daryl Morey might land the man who is going to have his jersey retired by the Dubs.

And if Morey pulls it off, his team just might be the favorites to win the title in 2020.

