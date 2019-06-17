NBA rumors tracker: Latest news, draft buzz after Anthony Davis trade originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The 2019 NBA Draft is just a few days away, but the entire basketball world is still talking about the huge Anthony Davis trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans from Saturday.

The Lakers acquired a superstar center in Davis, but they did so at an enormous cost. Los Angeles sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and a bevy of unprotected first-round picks and swaps, essentially giving up their draft capital for the next five or six years.

This trade will have an impact on other moves made around the league, including both free-agent and trade transactions. The rumor mill is going to be churning at warp speed leading into the draft, and also in the week or so leading into free agency on June 30.

Keep it right here throughout Monday for the latest trade rumors, free-agent news, draft buzz and more!

8:14 p.m.: Kyrie Irving has reportedly had little to no communication with the Celtics ahead of his free agency decision.

7 p.m.: Jeff Goodman believes Kyrie Irving held back Jayson Tatum this season, citing Irving 'treating Tatum like LeBron [James] treated Kyrie' as a major reason for some of Tatum's struggles.

6:48: Free agent guard Patrick Beverly will reportedly meet with up to five teams before meeting with the Clippers while they chase max-contract free agents.

6:40 p.m.: Some NBA executives reportedly believe the Pelicans are "monitoring" a potential Bradley Beal trade with the Washington Wizards involving the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft.

2:37 p.m.: The Celtics and Kyrie Irving will meet soon to discuss the star point guard's future, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

2 p.m.: Could the Suns look to move on from 2017 No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson? The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday "The Suns have discussed forwards T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson in several separate trade packages, as well as the No. 6 pick, league sources said."

Charania also reports the Utah Jazz as the "frontrunner" to acquire Memphis Grizzlies star Mike Conley via trade if Memphis selects a point guard with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft.

12:51 p.m.: Mark Singer of the Denver Post reported Sunday the Nuggets weren't willing to include talented guard Jamal Murry in AD trade talks. If that's the case, Denver had no shot of landing the superstar center.

ESPN's Tim McMahon wrote Monday "There is friction between James Harden and Chris Paul, the franchise's two maximum-salary centerpieces." The Rockers could be a team to watch this summer if general manager Daryl Morey decides to make another bold trade. He's certanly not afraid to shake things up.

11 a.m. ET: The Pelicans have more assets than any team in the league following the Davis trade, and moving the No. 4 pick (via Los Angeles) in the 2019 NBA Draft could help them acquire an established star to pair with likely top pick Zion Williamson.

Teams are already expressing significant interest in the No. 4 overall pick belonging now to the Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are expected to continue over the next few days. This deal could get even bigger for the Pelicans. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

The Atlanta Hawks have the No. 8 and No. 10 picks in the 2019 draft, and they are one team looking to move up in the lottery.

Hearing one of the teams most interested in picking up the #4 pick from Lakers/Pelicans is the Hawks. Atlanta has actively trying to move up by packaging together 2 of their 3 picks. The Hawks really don't want 3 rookies next year with an already very young roster. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 16, 2019

One player who won't play on the Pelicans' new-look roster next season is Julius Randle.

Pelicans‘ Julius Randle is not picking up his $9M player option for next season and will enter unrestricted free agency, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Randle is coming off his best NBA season (21.4 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 34.4 percent from 3-point range on 195 attempts). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2019

It doesn't sound like the Houston Rockets want to move on from veteran point guard Chris Paul.

.@SeanUnfiltered: "Does Chris Paul want to be traded?"@dmorey: "No, Chris Paul does not want to be traded."@SeanUnfiltered: "Will you field calls on Chris Paul?"@dmorey: "No, we want to add one more star to this team." — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) June 17, 2019





