NBA rumors: Timberwolves 'intensifying' D'Angelo Russell trade pursuit

The Minnesota Timberwolves are not giving up their pursuit of Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell.

The latest intel comes from Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

New team president Gersson Rosas and the rest of his front office have been actively pursuing deals on a number of fronts to try to remake the roster to better fit their vision for the team moving forward, league sources told The Athletic.

That includes intensifying their pursuit of Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell. Discussions have yielded no traction to this point, league sources said. So far, Golden State has been inclined to keep Russell.

Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns are close friends, and the point guard would give the team a shooter and playmaker at that position that they have sorely lacked.

D-Lo signed a four-year, $117.3 million max contract in July, and has repeatedly said he hopes to remain with the Warriors long term.

Multiple recent reports have claimed Golden State intends to keep the 23-year-old past the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

