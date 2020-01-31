NBA rumors: Timberwolves 'dangled' Andrew Wiggins trade to Warriors
The entire basketball world knows that the Minnesota Timberwolves want to acquire D'Angelo Russell.
They came up short last summer in free agency, as the 2019 All-Star ultimately joined the Warriors on a four-year contract worth just north of $117 million.
But the T-Wolves' pursuit hasn't stopped, and Anthony Slater of The Athletic has some new information:
Minnesota has dangled Andrew Wiggins, who is on a similar contract as Russell and fills a greater positional need. But from a Warriors' perspective, that's still a questionable talent-for-talent swap.
Most around the league view Russell as better than Wiggins. It's a move only a panicked front office would make.
Wiggins -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft who will turn 25 years old next month -- is averaging 22.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season, while shooting just under 45 percent overall and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.
He has three years and about $95 million left on his contract after this season.
Ultimately, it would be quite surprising if the Warriors strike a deal with Minnesota before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Various reports over the last month have suggested Golden State will wait until the offseason to make a decision on Russell's future.
Then again, anything can happen in today's NBA.
