NBA rumors: Timberwolves considering waiving ex-Warrior Omari Spellman

When Omari Spellman was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves along with D'Angelo Russell and Jacob Evans last week, he took his departure from the Warriors pretty hard. He turned his career around in Golden State, and it wasn't as if he was heading to an obviously improved situation.

Spellman was introduced alongside six other new players to Minnesota in his introductory press conference with the Timberwolves, but that's as close as he has come to wearing a T-Wolves jersey. He was inactive for his first game with his new team and was listed as 'not with team' for Minnesota's game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

UPDATE: Timberwolves Status Report for 2/10 at Toronto:



AVAILABLE

D'Angelo Russell – Right Quad Contusion



OUT

Layman – Left Toe Sprain

Evans III – G League Assignment

Spellman – Not with Team

Turner – Not with Team



Kelan Martin is currently with the Iowa Wolves.





















— Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 10, 2020

Apparently, that wasn't a clerical error. According to Darren Wolfson of KSTP in Minneapolis, the Timberwolves are in talks with Spellman's representation, with the possibility of waiving him.

His representation and Wolves discussing his status. Asked someone involved if they could waive him. Answer: "Not determined yet, but possible." #Twolves #Timberwolves https://t.co/mgf62IM4J9 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) February 10, 2020

Spellman thought highly of the Warriors, and considering the feeling was mutual, could a reunion be in store if he's waived by Minnesota?

The answer is yes, but not immediately.

Due to NBA trade rules, the Warriors would not be able to sign Spellman outright. If he cleared waivers and wasn't signed by any other team -- or at least not signed for longer than the remainder of the current season -- Golden State could then pursue Spellman as a free agent. However, given the Dubs' current salary-cap issues, it's awfully difficult to see an avenue for Spellman to return to the Warriors in the near future, especially considering he has a rather team-friendly contract and hasn't even been waived yet.

If he is eventually waived, though, it would not be surprising whatsoever to see Spellman back with Golden State at some point.

