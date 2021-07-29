NBA Rumors: Thunder exploring potential Kemba Walker trade

Report: Thunder exploring potential Kemba Walker trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kemba Walker could soon be on the move for the second time this offseason.

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, the Oklahoma City Thunder are exploring potential deals for the All-Star guard. Walker was traded from the Boston Celtics to OKC last month along with a 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2025 second-rounder for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick.

Oklahoma City is exploring potential deals for Kemba Walker, league sources told @SInow. Walker, acquired last month from Boston, is owed $73 million over the next two seasons. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 29, 2021

The Thunder are in the midst of a rebuild, so it's no surprise to see them looking to flip Walker to expedite the process. The 31-year-old is set to make more than $36 million in 2021-22 and has a $37.7 million player option the following season.

Walker averaged 19.3 points and 4.9 assists through 43 games with the Celtics last season while managing a nagging knee injury.