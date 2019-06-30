NBA Rumors: Those around the Celtics are "cautiously giddy" about Gordon Hayward next season originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Gordon Hayward's comeback from a gruesome ankle injury did not go as well as anyone hoped. A preseason set back kept him from playing in 5-on-5 before the start of training camp, leading to a slower start than expected.

As the Celtics struggled to find their identity on the court, Hayward's inconsistencies were amplified. According to Jackie MacMullan, Brad Stevens "force feeding" Hayward to try and get him back to form started some of the chemistry issues that plagued Boston all year.

Hayward got into a groove late in the year as the Celtics geared up for the postseason. Hayward even wrote he thought he was peaking at the right time, and it showed in a strong showing against the Pacers in the first round. But as was the case most of the season, it didn't last, and Hayward practically disappeared in the second round against Milwaukee.

Heading into next season, Hayward's role will change as Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are expected to leave. Kemba Walker intends to sign with the Celtics as soon as he's able, and the offense will be centered around Hayward, Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. As Hayward gets farther away from the injury, he has continued to give those around the Celtics confidence in his ability to get back to the All-Star player Boston signed two years ago.

Danny Ainge has expressed his excitement for Hayward next season, while a story from Steve Bulpett highlighted cautious giddiness around the team.

There is a very good returning core in Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, and people around the team are cautiously giddy of what Gordon Hayward could be as he gets further away from his horrible injury and plays a crew that hopefully is interested in sharing the ball more. But that still leaves a major need for an experienced big person.

The ceiling of next year's team is not as clear as last season. The level of talent isn't as high, and the hole at the center position still needs to be addressed, but with a better system fit in Walker and the hopeful progression of Brown and Tatum in increased roles, Hayward returning to his old self would make the Celtics a force in the East.

There's no way for us to know if Hayward is fully back, but the conditions seem to be improved for Hayward to find mental and physical consistency on the court for the Celtics.

