NBA Rumors: Tacko Fall signs with Cavaliers

Report: Fan favorite Tacko Fall on the move

Tacko Time is over.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Tacko Fall has signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, bringing an end to the 7-foot-5 fan favorite's time with the Boston Celtics.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall, agents Bill Duffy and Justin Haynes of @BDA_Sports told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fall played his first two NBA seasons in Boston. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2021

Fall, 25, split his first two professional seasons between the Celtics and their G-League affiliate in Maine after going undrafted in 2019 out of Central Florida.

In 26 games with Boston, Fall averaged 2.7 points per game, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks and shot 74.4% from the floor. A native of Dakar, Senegal, Fall will compete for minutes at backup center in Cleveland with Mfiondu Kabengele and Evan Mobley.