NBA Rumors: Tacko Fall signs with Cavaliers

Jake Levin
·1 min read
Report: Fan favorite Tacko Fall on the move originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tacko Time is over.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Tacko Fall has signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, bringing an end to the 7-foot-5 fan favorite's time with the Boston Celtics.

Fall, 25, split his first two professional seasons between the Celtics and their G-League affiliate in Maine after going undrafted in 2019 out of Central Florida.

Forsberg: Thoughts on C's extensions, the roster and what's left to do

In 26 games with Boston, Fall averaged 2.7 points per game, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks and shot 74.4% from the floor. A native of Dakar, Senegal, Fall will compete for minutes at backup center in Cleveland with Mfiondu Kabengele and Evan Mobley.

