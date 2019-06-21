NBA rumors: Tacko Fall to sign Exhibit 10 contract with Celtics, play in summer league originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics summer league team is going to be must-watch for basketball fans.

The C's could have three of their 2019 NBA Draft picks -- first-rounders Romeo Langford and Grant Williams, as well as second-rounder Carsen Edwards -- participate in Las Vegas, but the most intriguing player on Boston's roster might be Tacko Fall.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Friday the undrafted free agent will sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics.

The 7-foot-7, 310-pound center played four seasons for the University of Central Florida. He averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the Knights during the 2018-19 campaign. C's fans might remember Fall from the 2019 NCAA Tournament, when his UCF squad nearly upset Zion Williamson and Duke in the second round.

The Celtics will open summer league action July 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Vegas schedule (times Eastern):



Vegas schedule (times Eastern):



July 6 vs. Sixers, 5:30

July 8 vs. Cavaliers, 7:30

July 9 vs. Nuggets, 8

July 11 vs. Grizzlies, 10:30













— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) June 21, 2019





