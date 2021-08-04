NBA rumors: Steph Curry, Warriors had 'minor sticking point' in contract talks
Report: Steph, Dubs had 'minor sticking point' in contract talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Steph Curry on Tuesday agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Warriors worth about $215 million.
The pact begins in 2022-23 and runs through the 2025-26 season.
Was there ever a moment during the negotiations when it seemed like the deal was going to fall through?
"All [Curry] needed to be sure about was that the Warriors shared in his pursuit of a title. And he had to get that fourth year, which according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations, was a minor sticking point because of the enormous cap figure: $59.6 million," The Athletic's Marcus Thompson wrote Wednesday morning. "But once he got that, and saw where the Warriors were headed, it was a no-brainer."
So the answer to the aforementioned question essentially is "no."
Breakdown of the Steph Curry extension:
2022-23: $48.0 million
2023-24: $51.9 million
2024-25: $55.7 million
2025-26: $59.6 million
Rules of the CBA allow the first year salary to be 105% off the prior years salary even if it exceeds the maximum allowed ($41.6M).
Curry is a three-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP and has lifted the Warriors to heights unimagined.
The 33-year-old last season averaged 37.1 points, 5.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds over his final 21 games, while shooting 49.2 percent overall and 44.3 percent from deep (on 15.1 attempts).
He finished third in the MVP voting.
"I didn’t have to put any pressure on myself last year to prove that I was that dude on the court to get this deal," Curry told Thompson. "This deal is the end goal of loving what I do and the journey and the self-confidence I have.
"So it all starts with gratitude and appreciation.”
