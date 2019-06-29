NBA rumors: Steph Curry plans to visit Kevin Durant before free agency decision originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Kevin Durant has said he won't be recruited while making his free-agency decision, but it appears Steph Curry will try anyway.

The Warriors' star guard reportedly is headed to New York, along with general manager Bob Myers, and plans to meet with Durant before NBA free agency opens Sunday, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson reported, citing league sources.

While Curry could be making the trip just to check on his friend, who's recovering from surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles, this looks like Steph giving KD the final pitch to keep the band together. One final pitch to only press pause on the Warriors' dynasty -- while Durant and Klay Thompson go through lengthy rehabs -- and not reboot it altogether.

The Warriors already will come to an agreement with Thompson on a five-year, $190 million max contract, which means 50 percent of Golden State's offseason work is complete. Klay can't join Curry and Myers on their trip, but he "has been in contact with Durant and plans to FaceTime in" the meeting, Marcus Thompson added, citing a source.

Durant reportedly will meet with four teams in New York -- the Warriors, Clippers, Knicks and Nets -- and could take some time to make his decision, which will have a ripple effect across the entire league.

With the Warriors wounded, a number of Western Conference teams are stockpiling arms in an attempt to take the crown. Curry hopes to make their party short-lived by bringing Durant back into the fold and starting another dynastic run when he returns to the court for the 2020-21 season.

KD might not be able to be recruited, but if anyone has a shot, it has to be Steph.