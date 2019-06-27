NBA rumors: Steph Curry, money could be X-factors to keep Kevin Durant originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Kevin Durant likely will miss all of next season with a ruptured right Achilles, and yet, he has another career-altering decision to make in the coming days.

Will Durant stay in the Bay with the Warriors or head for a new home like New York as a Knick or Net?

A source told Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher that Durant's injury has KD "assessing all his options in a new light and that he has not made a final decision." Though the Warriors don't need to recruit the star forward like they did last time in the Hamptons, they might already have the perfect recruiting pitch: Steph Curry.

Here's what else Bucher's sources told him regarding KD and a possible return to the Dubs:

"Those sources also independently declined to completely rule out his return to Golden State for two reasons: maximum financial security and the chance to continue playing with point guard Steph Curry."

While Bucher doesn't have the greatest track record, and was fired by the Warriors as the team's sideline reporter in 2014, both factors here make sense.

The Warriors can offer Durant the most money at five years and around $221 million. Every other team can offer him a four-year contract worth nearly $164 million.

And if Durant isn't 100 percent his old dominant self, why wouldn't he want to continue his career playing with a two-time MVP? All these two have done in Durant's three years as a Warrior is win two championships, with KD taking home NBA Finals MVP honors during both title runs.

Durant has a huge decision to make once free agency begins Sunday. Don't expect Curry to be in his ear, but Steph could still play a role in which team Durant decides to play for.