NBA rumors: Sixers' Matisse Thybulle drawing Warriors' trade interest

The NBA's trade deadline is on Feb. 9 and the Warriors reportedly are ready to add guard depth while improving their perimeter defense.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the Warriors have had internal conversations about Philadelphia Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle.

Golden State values Thybulle's qualities as a defensive stopper, which brings a different look to the group. The Western Conference is filled with talented guards like Ja Morant and Jamal Murray, whom the Warriors will need to stop if they want to repeat as NBA champions.

The 25-year-old's role with the Sixers has diminished in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Thybulle went from starting 50 games and averaging 25.5 minutes per game during the 2021-22 season to only starting six games and averaging 12.1 minutes per game this season, entering Wednesday's action.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been vocal about Golden State's defense during games and how hard it is to defend in the NBA right now. As a result, it is not surprising that the defending NBA champions are looking at a defensive-minded player.

Although the Warriors are having internal discussions over trading for the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, they're not alone. The Sacramento Kings reportedly are attempting to beat their Northern California rival for the Sixers' defensive specialist.

It will be interesting to see if either of these two Western Conference foes can land Thybulle and whether or not it pays off with a deep playoff run this spring.

