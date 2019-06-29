NBA rumors: Shaun Livingston adjusts Warriors contract guarantee date originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Shaun Livingston and the Warriors agreed ...

... to give themselves more time.

As Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday:

Shaun Livingston has pushed his contract guarantee back to July 10, league sources say. Livingston had a $2 million guarantee on his $7.7 million deal for June 30.

This move now allows the Warriors to have more time to decide on Livingston's contract.

Originally, Golden State had until Sunday to decide to either release Livingston or guarantee him the $7.7 million

As we all know, the Dubs have a lot to sort through when NBA free agency opens Sunday at 3 p.m. PT.

Livingston -- who will turn 34 on Sept. 11 -- told Anthony Slater of The Athletic back in early April that he is considering retirement. Earlier this week, Livingston told the Warriors' web site that he's in no hurry to decide on his future.

"I'm letting everything breathe," he said. "Let it all breathe and just kind of see where the summer goes."

It's safe to assume this is how many Warriors fans feel right now, too.

