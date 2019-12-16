NBA rumors: Rockets tried to trade for Andre Iguodala in multiple ways

The Rockets -- who have not won an NBA title since 1995 -- desperately want to get their hands on another Larry O'Brien trophy.

The Warriors ended Houston's season four of the last five years, including twice in the Western Conference finals. In 2020, the Rockets are hoping a former Golden State forward can be the piece that gets them over the top.

As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Sunday:

"Daryl Morey has tried any number of two-way, three-way, four-way scenarios to get Andre Iguodala from Memphis. That doesn't seem to be a scenario that is going to come into play.

"I think he's kind of thrown his hands up on that one."

It's unclear if the third or fourth team involved has prevented a deal from materializing, or if it's the Grizzlies who have been the roadblock.

We still are over seven weeks away from the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, so perhaps Memphis is just looking to drive up the market for Iguodala's services.

They don't need to strike a deal now, as a bidding war could materialize in late January.

"Memphis has been absolutely resolute in their belief they're going to find a trade for Andre Iguodala," Woj added. "So if you want him -- the Lakers, the Clippers -- you have to trade for him.

"Those two LA teams, they are hoping for a buyout."

Morey and the Rockets tried to sign the 2015 NBA Finals MVP during the summer of 2017, but Iguodala ultimately returned to the Warriors on a three-year contract worth $48 million.

The soon-to-be 36-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent in July.

