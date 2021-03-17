NBA Rumors: Rockets trade Celtics target P.J. Tucker to Bucks

Report: Rockets send C's target P.J. Tucker to Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You can cross P.J. Tucker off your list of potential Boston Celtics trade targets.

The Houston Rockets traded the veteran forward to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The full deal has Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and the Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and a 2023 unprotected first-round pick. The Bucks also are trading forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns, Wojnarowski reports.

Sources: Houston is trading PJ Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and 2023 unprotected first-round pick. Houston also gets right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's FRP pick unless it falls 1-9. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

Tucker demanded to be traded to a contender amid the Rockets' ongoing 17-game losing streak. The 35-year-old got his wish as the Bucks currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

While his numbers don't jump off the page, Tucker has made a name for himself during his career as a tough defender and solid 3-point shooter. Through 32 games this season, he's averaging 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 36.6 percent from the field.

Our own Brian Scalabrine recently named Tucker as an intriguing candidate for the C's on the buyout market.

"You want toughness on this [Celtics] team," Scal said before Sunday's C's-Rockets game. "This team needs that. They need corner 3-point shooting. I just don't think that the Celtics will trade for him but in the buyout market, this could be a good place for him."

Tucker's versatility and defensive toughness would have come at a great time for the inconsistent Celtics. Instead, he'll join one of their main competitors in the East.

The 2021 NBA trade deadline is one week away on March 25.