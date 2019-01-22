NBA rumors: Rockets trade Carmelo Anthony to Bulls, who will waive him originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Houston, we don't have Carmelo.

That's according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported on Monday that the Rockets traded Carmelo Anthony to the Chicago Bulls. The deal will not become official until Tuesday, when the NBA's league offices reopen.

The NBA office will not execute the trade today because it's a holiday, league sources tell ESPN. To clear the way for Kenneth Faried to sign and play tonight in Philadelphia, Rockets had to waive to James Nunnally. Trade call on 'Melo will likely be Tuesday. https://t.co/Oo2IA0nsJP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

So ends the Syracuse product's tenure in H-Town, after 10 games, two starts and just over two months waiting for a resolution. The Rockets are 22-13 since Anthony first missed a game with an "illness" amid reports he would be waived, and guard James Harden has emerged as an MVP frontrunner.

Anthony, who the Rockets signed this summer as they revamped their roster in an effort to better compete with the Warriors, never got a glimpse at Golden State. The Warriors played against Anthony's now-former teammates five days after his extended absence began.

But Anthony might get a look at the defending champs after all. He reportedly will not play for the Bulls, and might not be waived until closer to the trade deadline, per Wojnarowski. One of the teams who Wojnarowski expects to have some interest is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sources: The Lakers maintain interest in Anthony, but do not want to waive a guaranteed player to create a roster spot for him, league sources tell ESPN. If a roster spot eventually opens with LA, yes, the Lakers are a possible destination for Anthony. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

The Lakers and Warriors will play Monday night, and would have one matchup after the NBA's trade deadline. Their season series concludes on April 4 in Los Angeles.

It's anyone's guess how effective Anthony will be when he finds a team. The 34-year-old shot below his career averages from the field, from 3 and from the free-throw line during his 10-game stretch in Houston, and the Rockets allowed 115 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. If he doesn't find a team until after the trade deadline, he won't have played in a game in three months.

And no, you shouldn't expect him to join the Warriors.