NBA rumors: Rockets resisting Andre Iguodala trade due to luxury tax

Andre Iguodala currently is a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.

That remains strange to type.

With Memphis in full rebuild mode, it would be shocking if Iguodala remains with the franchise past the February trade deadline.

On Monday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided an update on where things stand with the 2015 NBA Finals MVP:

"The Grizzlies have tried to find a trade partner for Iguodala and get some value back -- more than the first-round pick that they acquired from the Warriors to take on his salary.

"The Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets have engaged with the Grizzlies at different points this offseason. Neither have really gained traction.

"The two teams strongly pursuing Iguodala still are the Rockets and the Clippers, but both teams seem to be at a standstill in talks with the Grizzlies.

The Rockets are still not comfortable and have been resisting going that deep into the luxury tax to acquire a guy like Iguodala where they give up a draft pick. Their tax bill could rise to upwards of $20 million.

The Clippers on the other hand -- the only salary that makes sense for them in terms of shipping out is Moe Harkless, the forward they acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers. But I'm told they do not want to part with Harkless in any type of a deal for Iguodala.

"Both the Rockets and the Clippers have been searching for third and fourth team scenarios to acquire Iguodala. At some point, the Grizzlies could just release Iguodala in a buyout agreement and do right by him and allow him to pick his next team.

"They have been working closely with his agent in trying to find a situation that works best for both sides."

Let's unpack all of this piece-by-piece.

The Grizzlies received a 2024 first-round pick (top-four protected) from Golden State. It's somewhat bold of them to expect even more in exchange, but Iguodala is very valuable and they do hold the leverage right now.

If the Rockets end up refusing to acquire Iguodala because of a luxury tax bill, then owner Tilman Fertitta might as well just sell the team. The guy is worth over $5 billion. Pay up.

If the Clippers are unwilling to give up Harkless for Iguodala, well ...

... that would be incrediby silly and probably won't sit well with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Most likely, all sides are simply posturing and doing what you do in negotiations. It's quite possible that the front offices involved want to relax and let the dust settle before pulling any triggers.

Besides, we all know that Iguodala eventually will find a way to maneuver himself back to the Warriors next season...

