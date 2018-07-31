NBA rumors: Rockets remain interested in former Warriors guard

Carmelo Anthony is expected to clear waivers on Wednesday afternoon.

At that point, all indications point towards him signing with the Rockets.

If and when that happens, it doesn't mean that Houston is closed for business this summer.

The Rockets are currently active in the trade market and are interested in Hawks shooting guard Kent Bazemore, a source told Kelly Iko of The Rockets Wire.

Bazemore will make just below $18.1 million next season and has a player option worth nearly $19.3 million in 2019-20.

Last season, the 29-year old averaged career highs in points (12.9), assists (3.5) and steals (1.5), while shooting a career-best 39.4 percent from deep.

Bazemore began his career with Golden State, appearing in 61 games in 2012-13 and 44 games in 2013-14.

He was traded to the Lakers in February 2014 for Steve Blake.

Bazemore and Steph Curry are good friends...

