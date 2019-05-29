NBA rumors: Rockets making all players, picks available in trade talks originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch the NBA Finals pregame edition of Warriors Outsiders on Thursday at 4 p.m., streaming live on the MyTeams app.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Warriors have eliminated the Rockets from the playoffs four of the last five seasons.

Golden State is playing in the NBA Finals for the fifth straight year.

Meanwhile, in Houston:

Sources: In calls to front offices, Houston GM Daryl Morey is showing an aggressive desire to improve roster with all players and picks available in talks. Hard to imagine James Harden scenario, but the rest under contract - perhaps even Chris Paul - could be moved in right deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2019

Clint Capela is among the players Houston has gauged the market for in recent days, league sources https://t.co/w6H91QzpdD — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 29, 2019

Whoa.

Here are the main contracts on Houston's books right now:

-James Harden: 4 years, $171 million

-Chris Paul: 3 years, $124 million

-Clint Capela: 4 years, $66.2 million

-PJ Tucker: 2 years, $16.3 million (partial guarantee in 2020-21)

-Eric Gordon: 1 year, $14 million









Good luck trying to trade that CP3 contract.

Additionally, the Rockets don't possess a single pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Story continues

It's been a very turbulent three weeks since Houston lost Game 6 of its second-round NBA playoff series at home to the Dubs.

The Rockets have parted ways with assistant coaches Jeff Bzdelik, Mitch Vanya and Roy Rogers, player development assistant Irv Roland and video coordinator John Cho.

The team's official Twitter account was briefly suspended.

As Shams Charania of The Athletic reported last week:

There was something of a clash of styles brewing throughout the Rockets season, with members of the team - most notably Paul - having spirited discussions with Mike D'Antoni about the offense and pushing for more movement, league sources told The Athletic.

[RELATED: Looney tells Draymond story that improved his work ethic]

Also, head coach Mike D'Antoni is entering the final year of his contract and wants an extension.

Buckle up folks. It isn't even June yet...

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram